PNP to deploy around 9,000 police personnel for Bangsamoro parliamentary polls

Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is preparing to deploy close to 9,000 personnel to ensure security and stability during the upcoming Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, as authorities intensify coordination efforts amid evolving political and security dynamics in the region.

In an interview with reporters on April 28, Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, regional director of the police force in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), said preparations are in full swing, with close coordination underway among the police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

He noted that augmentation forces will largely come from neighboring Mindanao regions, including Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Caraga, to ensure ease of redeployment after the election period.

De Guzman said they opted to source augmentation from nearby regions so personnel can quickly return to their respective assignments.

“We are looking at a very tight timeline,” de Guzman said in Filipino, explaining that the parliamentary polls will be followed closely by the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on November 2, 2026.

Aside from regular police units, specialized forces such as the Special Action Force (SAF), Maritime Group, and Highway Patrol Group will also be mobilized.

The AFP and Coast Guard have likewise committed additional troops, with estimates ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 personnel to support election security operations.

Despite initial progress before the earlier postponement of the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, De Guzman acknowledged that new challenges have emerged, particularly due to redistricting and the reopening of candidate filings.

The number of participating political parties has doubled from eight to 16, while uncertainty remains over district-level contenders as the Commission on Elections continues its review.

De Guzman said these developments affect the PNP’s threat assessment and deployment strategy.

Previously, only Tawi-Tawi was categorized as a “red” or high-risk area due to armed encounters. Other areas were classified as orange, yellow, or green.

However, officials are reassessing the situation as new political and security factors emerge.

Security forces are also monitoring the activities of local threat groups, including remnants of extremist organizations.

De Guzman cited recent military operations against elements linked to the Dawlah Islamiya–Maute Group in Lanao del Sur and the DI-Hassan faction in Maguindanao as part of ongoing efforts to neutralize potential threats.

He said the PNP is also engaging political clans and parties to prevent violence even before the official campaign period begins.

“’Yung mga party meetings nila na nangyayari we try to engage them kasi nga we do not want any untoward incident to occur even before itong campaign period. So talagang we try to maximize ‘yung coordination with them, as much as possible tell it to us and we will provide security to each and everyone. The security sector will be apolitical, everyone deserves to be protected,” said De Guzman.



(We try to engage in their ongoing party meetings because we do not want any untoward incident to occur even before the campaign period. We aim to maximize coordination with them—inform us as much as possible and we will provide security to everyone. The security sector will remain apolitical; everyone deserves protection.)

Authorities also vowed strict enforcement of the election gun ban, with no exemptions outside those approved by the Commission on Elections.

Local officials and other authorized individuals are being urged to apply early for permits. The PNP noted that previous enforcement efforts led to numerous arrests, and similar or stricter measures are expected this election cycle.

With just months before the polls, security agencies emphasized that maintaining peace will require not only force deployment but sustained coordination, intelligence monitoring, and cooperation from stakeholders—key factors in ensuring the credibility of the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

The Comelec led a joint command conference on April 28 attended by representatives from the PNP, AFP, PCG, the Special Assistant to the President, the Bangsamoro Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, and the Presidential Adviser for Peace, Reconciliation and Unity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)