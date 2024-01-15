PNP to deploy over P485-M newly procured vehicles, equipment

Acorda said these equipment will be given to the PNP’s special units including the Special Action Force (SAF) and other mobile forces involved in combat operations especially in areas with existing threats from local insurgents.

A total of 11 units of light motorcycle 150 cc worth P1,570,800, five units of 650cc heavy motorcycle, and 143 single cab patrol jeepneys were also bought worth over P175 million. These will be deployed to various provinces especially in areas where police visibility needs to be strengthened.

Acorda said these newly procured equipment and vehicles will help the PNP sustain its gains in peace and order and law enforcement operations especially after the Philippines ranked third as the third most safest Southeast Asian country based on the recent findings of the Washington-based analytics and advisory firm, Gallup, in its 2023 Global Law and Order Report.

The PNP is also expected to receive 22,000 more body cameras. The national police agency currently has 2,700 body worn cameras which are slowly being reintegrated as part of police operations in a bid to ensure transparency.

Acorda noted the decrease in the recorded focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape, and carnapping of motor vehicles by 8.44 percent or from 41,755 cases in January to December 2022 to 38,230 during the said period in 2023.

From January 1 to 11 2023, the PNP recorded a total of 1,211 focus crimes while 759 incidents were recorded from January 1 to 11, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)