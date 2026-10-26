PNP to enforce stricter recruitment standards for police aspirants

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) urged colleges and universities offering Criminology courses to ensure that their students are not only physically and mentally ready but also morally fit to become police officers.

The PNP vowed to implement stricter recruitment standards for aspiring police officers to ensure that only qualified and competent applicants are accepted into the police force.

In a statement on Monday, October 26, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said it is better to weed out aspirants with questionable character as early in the recruitment process to prevent them from compromising the integrity and professionalism of the organization.

“As a law enforcement agency, the Philippine National Police will protect itself from applicants with highly questionable background and character. There is no room for future policemen who cannot even observe and respect the simplest rules and regulations,” he said.

The remark came after the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) issued a stern warning following continuous reports of criminology interns brazenly violating traffic rules, including riding motorcycles without helmets and using unauthorized license plates.

The Napolcom said the applications of these erring criminology interns for police service would not be processed and that they would not be allowed to take entrance examinations.

While the PNP already has a strong mechanism to choose the best applicants, Nartatez said inputs from netizens and other information in relation to each and every applicant is important in the verification of the background of the applicants.

He said the character and the integrity of each and every applicant are necessary requirements to enter the police force not only to ensure the professionalism of the PNP but also to ensure that the public get the best service that they deserve.

“Discipline and respect for the law must begin even before an aspiring police officer enters the service. We cannot allow those who disregard the law to wear the uniform and enforce it against others,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)