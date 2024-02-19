PNP to field 8,500 in NCR, Cebu for February 25 events

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy 8,500 policemen on February 25, 2024 amid the celebration of the 38th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution in Metro Manila and the conduct of rallies in Cebu in relation to the push for constitutional amendment.

In an interview with reporters, PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said 6,000 cops will be fielded in Metro Manila and 2,500 in Cebu during the said events.

“Of course, this number will adjust depending on how the police report will come in,” he said.

Acorda said they are yet to monitor any threat against the events, which are expected to draw a large crowd.

“Nakikiusap ako na in all these rallies ay maging mahinahon lang lagi tayo. We will be exercising maximum tolerance pero sana ay wala namang mangugulo,” he added.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to attend the Cebu event, which was held first in Davao City on January 28. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)