PNP to file raps vs 6 KOJC members for obstruction of justice

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed charges against six members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) due to alleged obstruction of the police operation seeking the arrest of fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a press conference Wednesday, June 12, 2024, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said six KOJC members were brought to a police station after they tried to “attack” Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Davao operatives and the local police in a bid to bar them from entering Glory Mountain on Monday, June 10, for the service of an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and five other KOJC officials.

She said 17 bolos were recovered from the six KOJC members.

“Meron pa tayong na-recover na isang marble gun na kung yan ay pinaputok sa ating mga pulis this would somehow sustain ‘yung major injuries. Kapag tumama yun sa mata or sa katawan ay this will cause some major injuries. At inspite of that ay hindi pa rin gumanti ‘yung ating mga kapulisan dahil yun talaga ‘yung bilin. Maximum tolerance tayo,” said Fajardo.

(We also recovered a marble gun that, if fired at our police, could cause major injuries. If it hits the eye or the body, it will cause major injuries. Despite this, our police did not retaliate because that is really the directive. We adhere to maximum tolerance.)

“Doon sa nangyaring insidente doon sa Glory Mountain kung saan may mga talagang attempt na atakehin ‘yung mga pulis natin. So may anim tayong dinala sa station pero kinuhanan lang natin ng ilang detalye, pero ni-release din natin pero we intend to file through regular filing for obstruction of justice,” she added.

(Regarding the incident at Glory Mountain where there were attempts to attack our police officers, we brought in six individuals to the station for questioning. We gathered some details from them, but eventually released them. However, we intend to file charges through regular procedures for obstruction of justice.)

Police also visited four KOJC compounds in the city in a bid to find Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Fajardo said the PNP is no longer considering filing charges against those who used water cannons on PNP personnel to push them away from another KOJC compound in Davao City.

She also defended the deployment of a large number of police personnel to serve the warrant, citing the "high-profile status" of Quiboloy.

“Yung ating decision ng leadership to deploy appropriate number of personnel is anchored on the fact that these are anticipated na there will be some resistance at tension. That’s why ‘yung presence ng maraming pulis natin doon, particularly ‘yung Civil Disturbance Management contingent natin, is to really maintain order at of course prevent any unforeseen incidents,” said Fajardo.

(Our leadership's decision to deploy an appropriate number of personnel is based on the anticipation of resistance and tension. That's why the presence of our many police officers there, particularly our Civil Disturbance Management contingent, is aimed at maintaining order and, of course, preventing any unforeseen incidents.)

In response, the KOJC maintained in a statement that the PNP carried out an illegal operation and used unnecessary and unrestrained force.

The security camera footage also showed that PNP and Special Action Force personnel disregarded the KOJC's security guards, who advised them to wait for their lawyers due to the absence of a search warrant. Instead, they climbed a ladder to breach the walls.

The KOJC said several “missionaries” sustained injuries after the PNP’s violent entry, including a woman who got kicked in the face by a military boot and two other men who sustained injuries on their shoulders and arms.

“The soldiers forcefully dispersed a group of indigenous missionaries and farmers injuring at least six of them, including two minors, a female and three other male workers, who stopped their morning devotional prayers because the soldiers arrived,” the KOJC said.

“Atty. [Kaye]Laurente (KOJC counsel) also clarified that as soon as the KOJC lawyers arrived at the gate of the Davao City compound, they verified the warrant of arrest served by the PNP, and then supervised their entry into the compound, together with the church workers, to prove that there was clearly no intent to willfully delay or obstruct the implementation of the warrant of arrest, as the PNP wanted to establish,” it added.

Quiboloy, along with five KOJC officials namely Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes, has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse.

The sect leader earlier said he will not let anyone catch him alive. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)