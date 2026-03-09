PNP to help DOE monitor oil prices, crack down on hoarding

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered police units nationwide to include gasoline stations in their routine patrols as part of the government efforts to prevent oil price manipulation and hoarding amid supply concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said chiefs of police and commanders of support units, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Philippine National Police Maritime Group, and Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group, were directed to strengthen police visibility around fuel stations following a request for assistance from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Nartatez said the PNP will establish a coordination protocol with the DOE to monitor fuel prices and respond to complaints from motorists about alleged unfair or unreasonable pricing, particularly in the provinces.

“The government exists to strike a balance between the interests of the business sector and the protection and welfare of consumers. We in the Philippine National Police will make sure that it goes that way amid the effects of the situation in the Middle East,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also urged gasoline station owners to comply with oil pricing regulations set by the DOE and called on the public and businesses to cooperate as the government addresses the issue.

According to Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, there are about 14,000 gasoline stations across the country.

The agency earlier sought PNP assistance in monitoring fuel prices nationwide to prevent possible price manipulation.

“Our intelligence units are monitoring warehouses for possible hoarding and other similar illegal activities. We will arrest anyone caught illegally withholding supply to spike prices,” Nartatez said.

The PNP has also coordinated with the Department of Trade and Industry and local government units to conduct spot checks on retailers and verify compliance with the DOE’s “no price change” order until Tuesday.

Nartatez said the monitoring operations will continue until the supply situation stabilizes.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the DOE has issued show cause orders against 54 gasoline stations over reports of untimely increase of prices, taking advantage of the situation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)