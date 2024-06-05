PNP to implement rightsizing of personnel

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will implement rightsizing of personnel in a bid to maximize police force and enhance police visibility in communities across the country.

In a second command conference with the PNP on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Camp Crame, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed support in the rightsizing of PNP personnel, which will cause the removal of redundant duties and responsibilities and duplicity of work to further enhance programs and projects of the police in the community.

“Wala ‘yung redundant na functions -- hindi nakakatulong o hindi na ginagamit dapat incorporate to be performing other functions. Nagbabago ang trabaho … andiyan pa rin siya, but we have many new jobs,” Marcos said.

“That’s a good plan. We will define the functions — investigation and operations, most of our personnel should be dedicated to that,” he added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. clarified, however, that no police personnel would lose their jobs as they will only be given different assignments after their post was declared redundant.

Marcos has directed the PNP to further reduce the crime rate in the country while he recognized the “notable decrease” in the number of index crimes.

Index crimes are serious crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, rape, theft and carjacking, while non-index crimes are violations of local ordinances and laws and vehicular accidents.

The number of crimes decreased by 8.264 percent, from 204,557 from July 2022 to May 2023 to 187,652 from July 2023 to May 31, 2024.

Crime solution efficiency also remained relatively stable at the 60 percent mark throughout the nearly two-year period.

In terms of campaign against illegal drugs, 92,904 operations have been conducted since July 2022, which led to the arrest of 116,740 individuals and seizure of P11.89 billion worth of illegal drugs.

These include 1,213,689.66 grams of shabu; 9,673,808 grams of dried marijuana leaves; and 7,818.323 grams of marijuana plants.

Marcos said with regard to the fight against cybercrime, the government still has to improve its capabilities, although because of the current deterrence, offenders are already being apprehended.

“We will improve our capability. Nagulat nga ako they don’t have a server. Kaya’t mahirapan talagang proteksyonan kung hiwa-hiwalay. Although there’s also an element of security ‘yung standalone,” Marcos said.

“Because that would require so much for effort and the technology that will be there, pati hardware diyan magiging tama ‘yan, ‘yung sa cybercrimes. We’re improving the rate at which we are able to take the crime, and we are able to prosecute those who are implicated in those crimes,” he added.

The PNP conducted 421 entrapment operations, while 13 search warrants were served amid the campaign against cybercrime.

It said 548 warrants of arrest, and 53 warrants to search, seize, and examine computer data were also served against alleged online scammers.

Those operations led to the arrest of 1,370 individuals, rescue of 4,157 victims, and filing of 1,975 cases in court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)