PNP to intensify monitoring, operations vs illegal logging, mining

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered the intensification of police monitoring and operations against illegal and irresponsible mining and logging in a bid to minimize the destructive effects of natural calamities and to cushion the effects of El Niño.

In a press conference on Monday, February 26, 2024, Acorda cited the recent landslide in the mining village of Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro that resulted in the death of at least 98 individuals.

“Because (of) what we have seen in Davao ‘yung mga nag-landslide doon, I am directing all our regional offices, especially those with mining areas, ‘yung mga irresponsible mining at saka ‘yung mga walang mga papeles, please intensify (ang operations),” he said.

“Napag-usapan namin yan ni [Directorate for Operations] about running after these kind of operations especially on illegal logging. Yan din siguro that may can contribute sa ating problema sa El Nino,” he added.

The landslide in Maco came following days of continuous rains due to the combined effects of northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area in the Mindanao region, also resulting in flooding that affected and displaced at least 4,077 families or 14,851 individuals, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Maco, Davao de Oro; Agusan del Sur; Lingig, Surigao del Sur; and Butuan City and Las Nievas in Agusan del Norte were placed under a state of calamity.

Meantime, Acorda directed police personnel to look into unauthorized tampering or pilferage of water, also as part of proactive measures on the effects of the El Niño.

He also instructed all of its units in areas affected by water shortage to observe conservation measures.

“Ang ating PNP even wala ‘yung panahon ito, ‘yung tinatawag na El Niño, there is always that existing policy on energy and water conservation. Siguro all we can is we can intensify it,” said Acorda.

“At the same time, ‘yung ating kapulisan will intensify the operations against this pilferage, puwede kaming tumulong diyan sa mga water companies in the conduct of investigation on this water pilferage but definitely as an organization we have this policy on energy and water conservation. We are reminding our personnel on that,” he added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) earlier said the El Niño phenomenon may persist until the first quarter of 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)