PNP to look into 'quota,' 'reward' system during Duterte’s drug war

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil ordered the conduct of an in-depth review on the claims of Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido regarding the purported existence of a “quota” and “reward” system during the PNP’s anti-drug campaign known as Oplan Double Barrel, implemented during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Marbil emphasized the seriousness and gravity of Espenido’s allegations, which have raised significant public concern and tainted the integrity of the police organization.

Marbil formed a review panel which will be led by the Office of the Deputy Chief PNP for Operations (ODCO) and composed of the PNP Quad Staff, the Internal Affairs Service (IAS), and the Human Rights Office for the conduct of a thorough investigation on the Oplan Double Barrel which will be part of an ongoing comprehensive assessment and evaluation by the PNP’s oversight bodies.

“The review panel’s mandate includes a detailed scrutiny and examination of all facets of the anti-drug campaign, particularly those related to human rights, operational protocols, and accountability mechanisms that were previously in place. The PNP Chief stressed the importance of this review in ensuring that past operations adhered to legal standards and ethical guidelines,” the top cop said.

“Our objective is to address any concerns, ensuring that the PNP's anti-drug operations are conducted in a manner that upholds the rule of law and respects human dignity,” he added.

Marbil said the findings of this review will be crucial in shaping the PNP’s future strategies in the fight against illegal drugs, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and the protection of human rights.

“We are committed to a drug-free Philippines, but it must be achieved through methods that are just and humane,” he said.

“The PNP remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the Filipino people while upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and respect for human rights,” he added.

During the third hearing of the House of Representatives' quad committee on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration, Espenido claimed that the former administration is using the money from Pogos, small town lottery (STLs), and intelligence funds to reward performing police officers amid the drug war.

He said the money from Pogo is going down to then-Special Assistant to the President now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Espenido said the information came from Clarin, Misamis Occidental mayor David Navarro who was shot dead in Cebu City in 2019.

Espenido also tagged the PNP as the “biggest crime group” in the country noting that ordered to neutralize, which for them means kill, drug personalities during the drug war came from the higher ups, particularly naming former chief PNP now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

The allegations were denied by both Go and Dela Rosa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)