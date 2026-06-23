PNP to parents, schools: Closely monitor children’s online activities

Nartatez said the tragedy highlights the need for adults to pay closer attention to the digital lives of children, particularly their social media activities and online interactions, which could provide early warning signs of potential violent behavior.

“Parents and guardians serve as the first line of defense,” the top cop said.

He stressed that parents should be as concerned about their children's online activities as they are about their physical whereabouts, noting that the internet has become a critical space where behavioral changes and troubling interests may first emerge.

The PNP chief also appealed to educators to help identify students who may be exhibiting alarming behavioral patterns.

Nartatez said teachers and school administrators are in a unique position to observe changes in students and should work closely with authorities and families in addressing concerns before they escalate into violence.

“We are also calling on our teachers and school administrators to act as our partners in this digital watch,” he said, emphasizing the importance of early intervention.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the Tacloban shooting, including possible bullying and other social factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Police disclosed that one of the suspects had allegedly shared gun-related and violent content on social media before the attack, including videos showing the firing of a firearm.

Authorities are now reviewing those online posts as potential warning indicators that may have signaled violent intentions before the incident occurred.

For Nartatez, such digital footprints underscore the importance of vigilance among parents, schools, and communities.

He noted that warning signs are not always obvious and may appear in the form of social isolation, an unusual fixation on violent imagery, or the use of extremist or aggressive language online.

The police chief said these behaviors should not be ignored and that reporting concerns to school officials or law enforcement could help prevent future tragedies.

The PNP said it is working with the Department of Education (DepEd) to strengthen school safety measures and establish more formal preventive protocols across the country.

Nartatez emphasized that protecting students requires a collective effort involving families, educators, law enforcement agencies, and communities.

“Securing our schools is a shared responsibility,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)