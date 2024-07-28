PNP to prioritize persons with high-security threat

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will prioritize individuals with high-security threats in deploying police security aides to ensure better security coverage for the broader population.

In a statement on Sunday, July 28, 2024, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said he has ordered the PNP Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) to rationalize its deployment based on a comprehensive threat assessment.

This assessment considers recent incidents of threats or attacks, the individual’s role in government or society, and intelligence reports indicating potential risks.

The PSPG is the PNP unit responsible for the security of vital government installations and officials, visiting dignitaries and private individuals authorized to be given protection.

Marbil said his directive aims to achieve an ideal police-to-population ratio of 1:500, addressing the current disparity where each police officer is responsible for approximately 2,000 individuals.

“Our directive is to ensure that our limited security resources are allocated effectively, focusing on individuals who genuinely face significant security threats. This way, we can enhance our protective services for those in need while optimizing our overall public safety efforts in our communities,” said Marbil.

Marbil noted that in every PSPG personnel assigned to secure an individual, hundreds if not thousands are deprived of essential police services.

“By rationalizing our PSPG deployment, we aim to move closer to the ideal ratio of 1:500. Reducing the unnecessary deployment of security personnel to low-threat individuals will allow us to support field operations more effectively and address other critical policing needs,” he added.

Marbil issued the statement in light of the recent relief of around 75 police security personnel assigned to Vice President Sara Duterte “to beef up police presence in communities.”

The top cop maintained that despite the relief of Duterte’s police security, the PNP continues to provide a top-tier security service as she retained the most extensive security detail compared to her predecessors.

The PSPG said 31 PNP personnel remained to be assigned to the Vice President’s security detail.

“Vice President Sara Duterte has more than enough security personnel compared to her predecessors, ensuring a robust and comprehensive security framework. The adjustments in security personnel reflect our commitment to adapting to current security needs while also adhering to directives that enhance overall police efficiency,” said Marbil.

Marbil also reiterated the PNP’s commitment to providing security for Duterte during her travels across the country.

The top cop earlier said around 300 PSPG were recalled from their protectees for their deployment to boost security operations across the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)