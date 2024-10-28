PNP to provide financial aid to Kristine-affected cops, families

“That’s really something else na yung mga pulis natin nauna muna ang buhay ng iba kay sa buhay nila at buhay ng pamilya nila. I am here to commend and salute every policeman. Every time you go out, hindi natin alam kung saan tayo pupunta. Itong bagyo na ito will only show na ‘yung dedication natin talagang ibang ib. That’s something else,” he said.

(That's really something else that our police officers put the lives of others before their lives and the lives of their families. I am here to commend and salute every policeman. Every time you go out, we don't know where we're going. This storm will only show that our dedication is really different. That's something else.)

He said over a thousand uniformed and non-uniformed PNP personnel and their families were affected by Kristine.

Marbil said some police personnel had to leave their families temporarily amid the bad weather in order to render service to neighboring areas being battered by the weather system.

Over 4,000 police officers were dispatched to spearhead rescue and relief operations across affected regions, providing essential support in addressing the urgent needs of the affected communities.

In regions such as Bicol and Eastern Visayas, which bore the brunt of the storm, Disaster Response Units (DRUs) were rapidly deployed, along with personnel and mobility assets, to conduct large-scale rescue missions.

The PNP also closely coordinated with local authorities in Bacoor, Cavite, where teams rescued residents trapped by rising floodwaters.

The top cop also highlighted the ongoing efforts in the Province of Batangas, where landslides buried homes and residents.

PNP personnel, alongside rescue teams, are tirelessly working to recover victims and aid affected families despite difficult terrain and ongoing rain.

Marbil ordered concerned units to provide financial assistance to affected policemen and their families.

“Eto lang po ‘yung mabibigay natin (This is all we can give) just to give them salute and respect. Talagang ibang-iba (Really very different). I just want to say this is my last work and I wrote this, each act of heroism by our police officers brings hope to those in danger. They are more than just peacekeepers. We are the lifeline for our Filipino people in times of crisis,” said Marbil.

“With that, to all the men and women in uniform, your sacrifices are invaluable. What you do today not only saves lives but secures the future of our Filipino people. Your dedication makes the entire nation product. Sa ating mga pulis natin, every time na lumalabas tayo ang isipin natin dito po sa serbisyo ng pulis, it’s always public service that counts most,” he added.

Kristine is the country’s most fatal weather system so far with 116 deaths as of October 28 and 39 missing individuals.

The heavy downpour caused by Kristine has submerged many communities particularly in southern Luzon, leaving some families homeless. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)