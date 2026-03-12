PNP to provide security for fuel subsidy distribution to PUV drivers

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will coordinate with government agencies to provide security during the rollout of fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers affected by rising oil prices.

In a statement on Thursday, March 12, 2026, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said commanders of territorial police units have been directed to work closely with concerned agencies to ensure the orderly distribution of assistance.

Nartatez instructed local police chiefs to properly deploy personnel at subsidy distribution venues.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development earlier announced that PUV drivers and operators will begin receiving a fuel subsidy worth P5,000 starting next week. The first phase of distribution will take place in Metro Manila before expanding to the provinces.