PNP to public: Help stop spread of fake Marcos video

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) urged the public to help stop the proliferation of the viral video of a man snorting a white powdery substance believed to be illegal drugs and which aims to malign President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said the Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) has already coordinated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the total take down of all the videos as authorities maintained that the man there was not Marcos.

“Doon sa video ng isang lalaki na kumalat the other day, I understand ‘yung ACG nakapag coordinate na sa DICT for possible pag down nitong kumakalat at paalala natin sa ating mga kababayan na huwag na natin ikalat yan dahil unang-una, based nga sa initial investigation ay hindi totoo yan doon sa mga kumakalat na balita na ang isang high profile personality yung mismong nakita doon sa video,” Fajardo said.

(In the video of a man that spread the other day, I understand that the ACG has coordinated with the DICT for its possible take down and we remind our countrymen not to spread it because first of all, based on the initial investigation, it is not true that a high profile personality was the one who was seen in the video.)

Justice Undersecretary Hermogenes Andres said the processing of the fake video showed that “the intention is really to make a misrepresentation” of Marcos.

“This impostor trying to misrepresent himself as an image of the President doing unsavory acts, definitely, he was not the President,” Andres said.

“Those who spread the fake video may be held equally liable for cybercrime because this is a malicious imputation of a crime of vice that is being done through the use of the internet,” he added.

Following the conduct of a forensic examination, the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) both expressed confidence that the man in the “malicious” video was not Marcos.

PNP-ACG director Brigadier General Ronnie Cariaga said a Deepware artificial intelligence (AI) detection tool with multiple algorithms revealed that the video was fake and was created using AI.

Cariaga said the investigation noted the discrepancies in the facial features of Marcos and the unidentified man on the video, particularly the size of the ear, shape of the eyes and nose and sideburns.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said they already have a list of individuals who will be subject to investigation over possible involvement in the proliferation of the viral video, which not only intends to put Marcos in bad light but also to “belittle the minds of the Filipino people,” hoping they would believe in it. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)