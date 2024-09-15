PNP to pursue charges vs Quiboloy’s coddlers

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil vowed on Sunday, September 15, 2024, to pursue charges against those who harbored detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a statement, Marbil said a full investigation aimed at holding accountable those who aided Quiboloy in evading law enforcement is already ongoing, with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) leading the effort.

“We will not tolerate any form of obstruction to justice. Our investigation aims to identify those who knowingly provided refuge to Quiboloy, and we will ensure they face appropriate legal consequences,” he said.

“Obstruction of justice is a serious offense, and those who aided in shielding Quiboloy from law enforcement will be charged accordingly. The law is clear—no one is above it, and those who helped Quiboloy will be held accountable,” he added.

The CIDG is already in the process of gathering evidence and ensuring that those complicit in harboring the fugitive are brought to justice.

Marbil emphasized that Quiboloy could not have eluded his pursuers without the assistance of close associates, including legal representatives who actively misled authorities regarding his exact whereabouts.

Quiboloy and his four co-accused, facing multiple charges, including child sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking, were cornered inside the KOJC compound following a meticulously planned assault by police forces. He was eventually forced to reveal himself after police gave a 24-hour ultimatum.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame while his co-accused were ordered to be transferred to the Pasig City Jail.

The self-appointed Son of God’s camp filed a motion for Quiboloy and one of his co-accused, Ingrid Canada, to be placed under a hospital or house arrest considering his age and medical condition.

The court however directed the PNP to conduct a full medical examination on Quiboloy through government doctors.

On Friday, Quiboloy and his four co-accused pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)