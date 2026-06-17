PNP to schools: Tighten security measures

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, reminded educational institutions across the country to strictly enforce internal security measures to ensure that schools remain safe for students.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the reminder after a 14-year-old Grade 8 student allegedly attacked younger students inside a private school in General Trias City, Cavite, on Tuesday, June 16.

“I am deeply concerned by this incident because schools should always be safe spaces for learning and development,” Nartatez said in a statement.

According to police reports, the teenage suspect entered a Grade 5 classroom carrying a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed several pupils, leaving seven students with severe injuries. Authorities said the victims have since been reported in stable condition.

Initial findings indicated that teachers were attending a meeting when the incident occurred, leaving the classroom temporarily unattended.

Nartatez directed the Cavite Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office 4A to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the attack.

The PNP chief also ordered local police units to increase police visibility in and around school premises to help deter potential threats and reassure students, parents, and school personnel.

“We sympathize with the victims and their families, and we assure the public that the PNP is taking this matter seriously. Violence inside educational institutions is unacceptable, and we will work closely with school authorities and local government officials to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” Nartatez said.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old suspect was turned over to local social welfare authorities for appropriate medical and psychological assessment, in accordance with existing laws governing minors in conflict with the law.

Investigators are continuing to determine how the weapon was able to pass through school security undetected, a development that has prompted renewed calls for stricter campus screening procedures and enhanced safety protocols in educational institutions across the country.

The PNP reiterated its appeal for schools to review and strengthen their security systems, emphasizing that protecting students remains a shared responsibility among school administrators, law enforcement agencies, local governments, and the broader community. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)