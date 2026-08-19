PNP to take down all social media materials related to Zamboanga school shooting

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to intensify online monitoring and take down photos, videos, and other posts related to the tragic shooting incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

In an interview with reporters, Nartatez said incidents involving minors should be treated with utmost sensitivity.

He urged the public to show compassion following the incident.

“We appeal to everyone to refrain from sharing or reposting the videos and photos of the incident. These materials can cause further distress to the victims, their families, and the public, and may also interfere with the ongoing investigation,” the top cop said.

Two students, including the minor suspect, were killed in a shooting inside the school on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

The gunman livestreamed the shooting on a social media platform.

One of the firearms he used was issued by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to his father, who is the district commander of the Zamboanga BOC Enforcement and Security Services.

Nartatez assured that the investigation into the incident would go beyond the actual shooting, stressing that a thorough probe must be conducted to determine all the circumstances that prompted the minor to carry out the attack.

“We have to dig deeper into this matter, especially that this is not the first time that this tragedy happened. Our focus is to check if there’s a pattern or identify intervention measures to prevent the repeat of this kind of incident,” he said.

In June, two minor students who were also reportedly involved in violent online games allegedly carried out a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, resulting in the deaths of three fellow students.

One of the minors used a firearm issued by PNP to his aunt, who is a policewoman. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)