PNP to tap SK officials in determining red flags among youths

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is seeking the help of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in reaching out to youths amid a bid to help prevent incidents of violence in their communities.

In a statement Tuesday, September 22, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. raised the importance of SK leaders as active partners of local police in determining red flags among young people, especially as they interact with them more online.

“Sangguniang Kabataan officials are in the better position to be active partners in monitoring the youth in their barangays. They are closest to the students and can help us identify early warning signs, report concerns, and guide young people toward positive activities,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez issued the statement after police intervened when two students displayed intent to engage in violence through their social media accounts.

The posts were relayed to the police by concerned people in their community, which prompted immediate action.

The two students, one of them a 13-year-old Grade 8 learner while the other is 18 years old, posted photos of themselves holding a gun on their social media accounts. The minor, for instance, made a disturbing caption for his photo.

“These two incidents are proof of the importance of not only cooperation but also the trust and confidence of the people in their police. Our personnel on the ground did not fail the expectation of the people for quick response on matters pertaining to public safety and protection,” said Nartatez.

The top cop said local police units could coordinate with SK councils in their areas for the early detection of behavioral risks among students.

Police units were also tasked to expand community activities with SK officials that promote sports, leadership, and anti-violence initiatives.

Nartatez said the participation of SK officials, in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units, would complement existing police-community efforts by creating more channels for young people, parents, and community members to raise concerns before they develop into serious threats.

“If you notice changes in a young person’s behavior, do not hesitate to reach out to the police or local officials. Early reporting allows us to intervene before problems escalate into violence. Protecting our children is a shared responsibility,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)