PNP units told: Beef up operations vs private armed groups

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered police units to strengthen vigilance and counter-operations against private armed groups (Pags) especially ahead of the 2025 midterm polls.

In a statement, Marbil said the PNP will concentrate its efforts on areas historically prone to election-related violence, prioritizing public safety, noting the Pags may seek to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the upcoming election.

“With the political climate heating up, our role is critical in ensuring a secure and fair environment for all candidates and the public. I am directing all police units to intensify security operations, especially in traditional election hotspots where tensions often escalate,” he said.

Marbil said police on the ground are instructed to heighten the implementation of additional security measures, which will include increased police visibility, the establishment of strategic checkpoints, and enhanced intelligence monitoring across the country.

“We are putting extra attention on regions that have seen heightened activity from armed groups and criminal elements. We will not allow any threats to undermine the democratic process. Our primary objective is to prevent any form of violence or intimidation,” Marbil added.

Marbil also reiterated his order for police personnel to maintain strict neutrality and refrain from engaging in political activities.

He told his men that the PNP remains a nonpartisan institution and that any officer found engaging in political interference or supporting candidates will face severe sanctions.

“Our integrity is non-negotiable, and we must uphold the rule of law at all times,” said Marbil.

The top cop also called for the cooperation of the public and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)