PNP urges parents to call 911 over alarming changes in kids

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is urging parents to immediately call 911 or seek assistance from the nearest police station if they notice unusual changes in their children's behavior, saying early reporting could help prevent minors from being recruited or influenced by extremist groups.

“We call on parents to closely monitor the online activities of their children. Our 911 is also a help line for the necessary intervention as a result of overexposure to online violence and other online activities,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said in a statement on Friday.

“Let us work together to shield them from various online threats and guide them to a path that would strengthen their character and achieve their goal as the hope and future of our country,” he added.

The appeal came after Senator Risa Hontiveros disclosed that the alleged groomer of the minor suspects in the Tacloban gun attack was supposedly linked to a transnational online group targeting children to promote violence and extremism.

The PNP said the information is being taken seriously as investigators continue looking into possible links between online extremist groups and the recruitment of minors.

Nartatez also said the police organization remains committed to stopping the activities of extremist groups that target young people online.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen the protection of minors from online exploitation, radicalization, and other threats to their safety.

The PNP earlier expressed support for the guidance counseling program of the Department of Education, saying personnel of the Women and Children Protection Desk can assist. Each police station has a Women and Children Protection Desk.

Nartatez has directed the concerned police units to strengthen coordination with foreign law enforcement counterparts as part of the ongoing investigation into these extremist groups.

Meanwhile, the Taguig local government unit on Friday announced that around 1,500 incoming Grade 12 students are now taking free college entrance examination review classes under its Academic Competency and College Entry Support System (ACCESS), which is a 10-week program that prepares them for admission to the country's top colleges and universities.

ACCESS is being conducted by the Taguig local government unit and the Taguig City University (TCU), in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Taguig and Pateros.

It was launched on May 23 and classes are held every Saturday until July 25 and cover English, Mathematics, Science, Filipino, Social Science, Analytical Reasoning, and General Information.

Mayor Lani Cayetano said ACCESS reflects the city's commitment to making quality educational opportunities more accessible to students preparing for higher education. (PNA)