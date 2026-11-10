PNP urges spouses, partners of police personnel to report abuse

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged spouses and partners of police personnel to report incidents of physical and psychological abuse, as he reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency and internal discipline.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Nartatez welcomed concerns from police personnel and their families to help identify misconduct, address grievances, and strengthen public confidence in the organization.

He said the organization remains open to reports involving physical and psychological abuse, including complaints against police officers raised by their spouses or partners.

“We view their willingness to speak up as an important step toward accountability and meaningful reform. The PNP must be a safe space for those seeking justice, regardless of whether the complaint involves a member of our own organization,” said Nartatez.

The PNP chief assured complainants that reports will be received and subjected to proper investigation, whether the allegations involve violations of police policies or existing laws.

He also encouraged complainants to fully document their allegations to help authorities establish the facts and determine the proper course of action.

Nartatez noted that members of the police organization and their families play a crucial role in helping the PNP identify problems that may otherwise go unreported.

He said the growing willingness of individuals to directly approach the leadership reflects confidence that concerns will be heard and acted upon.

“Do not allow fear or the position of your partner in the organization to silence you. Your safety and dignity come first, and the PNP is committed to receiving your complaint, protecting your rights, and ensuring that allegations are investigated fairly,” he said.

Nartatez directed all regional and unit commanders to strengthen complaint channels so police personnel, spouses, and partners can report alleged abuse and misconduct without unnecessary barriers.

He also instructed concerned units to act promptly on complaints involving physical and psychological abuse, ensuring that allegations are properly documented, assessed, and referred for investigation.

The top cop emphasized that accountability begins within the organization and that credible complaints serve as an opportunity to correct wrongdoing, protect victims, and uphold the standards expected of every police officer. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)