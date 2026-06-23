PNP urges threatened journalists to seek police protection

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday urged journalists facing threats or intimidation to immediately seek police assistance as authorities intensified their investigation into the attempted killing of a broadcaster in Capiz.

"I urge those who have received threats or feel intimidated to immediately coordinate with your local police stations or the Regional Public Information Office so we can provide the necessary security assessments and protection without delay," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

Jay Lavapiez, 48, popularly known as “Papang Jay” and station manager of Baskog Radyo, was on his way to the radio station early Monday when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle in Barangay Cagay. Four bullets hit the vehicle, but Lavapiez was unharmed.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident indicated an intent to kill.

Nartatez said he has directed the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-6) and the Capiz Police Provincial Office to identify the gunman and determine the motive behind the attack.

"I have directed the Police Regional Office 6 and the Capiz Police Provincial Office to conduct a swift, thorough, and evidence-based investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators of this attack accountable," he said.

PRO-6 has formed a special investigation team to determine whether the attack was related to Lavapiez's work as a broadcaster or stemmed from personal circumstances. (PNA)