PNP ‘validating’ nearly 500 tips on Dela Rosa’s whereabouts

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday said authorities have received fewer than 500 tips on the possible whereabouts of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, with reports coming from Mindanao, Visayas and Northern Luzon.

Nartatez said the information came from various locations across western and eastern Mindanao, the Visayas, and northern Luzon as the authorities continue to verify reports and conduct operations based on information received from the public.

Earlier, the PNP said it was operating 24/7 mobile hotlines to receive tips (0927-3073501, 0995-512-2729, 0945-611-5926, 0999-361-9878, and 0960-692-3025), with authorities assuring that informants' identities remain confidential while warning against false or prank calls.

“There are not less than 500 information that we received and those were properly validated, our personnel went there (areas where Bato was supposedly seen) and conducted operations in different areas from Western, Eastern Mindanao, Visays, Bicol, Southern Tagalog, Northern or Central Luzon,” Nartatez said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

He noted that police personnel even go to “islands that I haven’t heard of, our police went there and even islands and areas where you need to cross 11 rivers.”

Those validations and operations, according to Nartatez, only prove the PNP’s serious efforts to get their former PNP chief.

When asked if he believed Sen. Dela Rosa would be arrested soon, Nartatez replied: “We are praying that malapit na, hopefully makuha naman (will arrested). Hindi naman habambuhay magtatago ang isang fugitive inasmuch as limited yung kanyang pinupuntahan, yun ang kailangan natin (A fugitive won't hide forever, as long as he's limited to where he goes, that's what we need).”

He said the PNP is working hand in hand with other law enforcement units, especially those with intelligence capabilities, 24 hours a day with no letup to ensure the implementation of the warrants for their arrest.

The government has put up a PHP50-million bounty for any information that will lead to the capture of Dela Rosa, who is facing crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court. (PNA)