PNP: Viral Dela Rosa cemetery photo taken years ago

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday, November 3, 2026, that a photo of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa visiting a cemetery, which went viral amid the observance of Undas 2026, was actually taken three years ago.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said their investigation confirmed that the photo, which showed Dela Rosa at the Digos cemetery, was an old photograph.

“It was confirmed by our tech team that it was an old picture and the one who posted it or the owner of the picture himself commented that this was taken three years ago,” Co said in a mix of English and Tagalog.

Co dismissed speculations that Dela Rosa had recently appeared in public.

He cautioned the public against the proliferation of fake news, particularly information concerning Dela Rosa, and urged them to rely only on verified sources.

Co also vehemently denied reports that the PNP had issued a shoot-to-kill order against the senator.

“Again, may I remind the public to only share or believe information coming from verified and official sources. There is no shoot-to-kill order out. Let me repeat, there is no shoot-to-kill order,” Co stressed.

The PNP spokesperson also agreed with the opinion of former PNP chief and now Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson that “secrecy discipline” is crucial in pursuing high-profile targets and handling sensitive cases.

“That is the very reason why we cannot and we do not expound on what we are doing. These are part of operations and there is what we call as operations secrecy,” Co said, maintaining that the hunt for Dela Rosa remains ongoing.

Dela Rosa is currently the country's most wanted person, with a P50 million bounty for his arrest.

He has a standing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity for murder, in connection with former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war.

Dela Rosa served as PNP chief during the implementation of Duterte’s bloody anti-drug campaign.

He was last seen in the early hours of May 14, 2026, leaving the Senate with fellow Senator Robin Padilla after making an appearance there following an extended absence since November 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)