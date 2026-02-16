PNP vows aid for families of 4 cops killed in Misamis road mishap

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) assured on Monday, February 16, 2026, full assistance to the families of four police officers who perished in a road crash in Don Victoriano, Misamis Occidental.

In a statement, Philippine National Police Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. extended his condolences to the bereaved families, saying the organization stands in solidarity with them during the difficult time.

“On behalf of the men and women of the PNP, I express my sincerest condolences to the families of our personnel,” Nartatez said.

He said the incident highlights the risks police officers face daily in the line of duty but assured that the PNP has a strong support system for its personnel and their families.

On February 13, a police mobile patrol plunged into a cliff in Don Victoriano, instantaneously killing four police officers and one civilian.

Authorities said the vehicle had been deployed to provide security for event organizers when the crash occurred.

It was carrying seven personnel from the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company and three civilian employees from the Provincial Tourism Office.

The PNP chief said the organization will shoulder the medical expenses of the injured police personnel.

He also assured that financial and other forms of assistance would be extended to the children of the slain officers.

Nartatez said he also directed all police commanders nationwide to ensure that police vehicles undergo proper and regular maintenance to guarantee their roadworthiness.

He emphasized that maintaining mobility assets not only ensures reliable operational response but also helps prevent safety-related incidents on the road. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)