PNP vows continued intensified internal cleansing drive

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reiterated on Sunday, June 21, 2026, the agency’s continued internal cleansing campaign following the arrest of two active-duty police officers facing separate criminal cases involving rape and violence against women.

In a statement, Nartatez said the recent arrests underscore the police organization's commitment to holding its own personnel accountable and demonstrate that disciplinary and law enforcement actions against erring officers will continue to be strengthened.

The PNP chief ordered concerned units, particularly those tasked with integrity and monitoring operations, to intensify surveillance and case validation efforts involving police personnel who are subjects of criminal complaints.

He also directed faster coordination among police offices to ensure that officers with pending cases are promptly identified and subjected to appropriate legal and administrative action.

One of the arrested officers was a Police Master Sergeant assigned to the Presidential Security and Protection Group.

He was apprehended in Quezon City on June 20 after law enforcers served a warrant issued by a Taguig court in connection with a rape case under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) along with other police units.

Investigators said the officer had been under monitoring as part of an ongoing operation targeting police personnel allegedly involved in illegal activities.

During records verification, authorities discovered an existing warrant for his arrest. The court reportedly did not recommend bail for the accused.

In a separate operation the same day, IMEG operatives and other law enforcement personnel arrested a patrolman assigned to the records management section of Police Regional Office 11 in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte.

The officer is facing two cases filed by his wife under Republic Act 9262. The complaints involve allegations of physical abuse, as well as acts that allegedly caused emotional and psychological suffering.

Authorities served warrants for violations of separate provisions of the anti-violence law, with courts setting corresponding bail amounts for the charges.

Nartatez said the arrests should help reinforce public confidence that the police organization is prepared to act against personnel accused of serious offenses and will not allow rank or position to become a shield from prosecution.

Following the arrests, the PNP chief ordered the initiation of appropriate administrative proceedings against the two officers in accordance with existing regulations.

He likewise instructed IMEG and other concerned offices to expand monitoring efforts against police personnel linked to criminal activities, domestic violence complaints, and illegal drug involvement.

The directive includes stricter records validation and closer coordination with local police units to ensure that officers facing criminal charges are swiftly located and dealt with under the law. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)