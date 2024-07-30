PNP vows continued manhunt ops vs Alice Guo

Santiago vowed to Guo that he will protect her should she opt to voluntarily turn herself to him.

Guo and her family were ordered arrested by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality for their failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigation on the raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) particularly in Bamban, Tarlac.

The probe centered on the real nationality of Guo whose fingerprint matched that of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

Meanwhile, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said it is a shame for the PNP that it has yet to arrest Guo despite reports that she is still in the country.

“Oo, nakakahiya, kahiya-hiya para sa PNP na hindi magawa ito, lalo na na nandito pa naman daw sila sa bansa ayon sa Bureau of Immigration,” he said.

(Yes, it is a shame, a shame for the PNP not to be able to arrest Guo, especially since they are still in the country, according to the Bureau of Immigration.)

But Escudero said he does not see the need to reduce the budget of the PNP and the NBI.

“Edi lalo nilang hindi makikita ‘yung iba. Again, hindi naman ito carrot and stick [na] paparusahan mo kapag may mali, kapag hindi naubos ang budget. Kailangan tingnan natin lahat ng circumstances sa paligid noon,” he said.

(They cannot find the others (if the budget is cut). Again, it's not carrot and stick [that] you punish when something goes wrong, and when the budget is not used up. We have to look at all the circumstances around it.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)