PNP vows continued manhunt ops vs Alice Guo

OPERATIONS intended to arrest suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo will continue, assured the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
“Hindi tumitigil ang PNP sa paghahanap kahit wala po itong mga pangungusap na ito ay magtutuloy-tuloy ang PNP sa paghahanap na ito,” PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press conference.
(The PNP does not stop searching, and the PNP will continue the search.)
“Again, this is a challenge to the PNP and other law enforcement agencies at ito naman ay tinatanggap natin at gaya nga ng sinabi ko, gagawin ng PNP ang lahat ng makakaya (and we accept this challenge and as I’ve said, the PNP will do everything) within our powers and authority to bring Mayor Alice Guo and others to the jurisdiction ng Senate,” she added.
Fajardo made the statement in response to the threat made by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada on Monday, July 29, that he will push for the budget cut of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the PNP for next year should they fail to arrest Guo within a month.
In a separate press conference, NBI Director Jaime Santiago urged Guo to surrender.
“Kung nakikinig si Mayor Alice, no, wala namang problema na hindi na solve. Puwede siya makipag-usap, sumuko siya sa Senate, um-attend siya ng hearing. Lahat yan maayos,” he said.
(If Mayor Alice listens, there is no problem that cannot be solved. She could talk, surrender to the Senate, or attend the hearing.)
“Wala pa siyang charges. So kung ako si Mayor Alice, makipag-ugnayan ka na sa Senate nang matapos na itong usapin,” he added.
(No charges have been filed against her yet. So if I'm Mayor Alice, contact the Senate for this matter to be over.)
Santiago vowed to Guo that he will protect her should she opt to voluntarily turn herself to him.
Guo and her family were ordered arrested by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality for their failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigation on the raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) particularly in Bamban, Tarlac.
The probe centered on the real nationality of Guo whose fingerprint matched that of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.
Meanwhile, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said it is a shame for the PNP that it has yet to arrest Guo despite reports that she is still in the country.
“Oo, nakakahiya, kahiya-hiya para sa PNP na hindi magawa ito, lalo na na nandito pa naman daw sila sa bansa ayon sa Bureau of Immigration,” he said.
(Yes, it is a shame, a shame for the PNP not to be able to arrest Guo, especially since they are still in the country, according to the Bureau of Immigration.)
But Escudero said he does not see the need to reduce the budget of the PNP and the NBI.
“Edi lalo nilang hindi makikita ‘yung iba. Again, hindi naman ito carrot and stick [na] paparusahan mo kapag may mali, kapag hindi naubos ang budget. Kailangan tingnan natin lahat ng circumstances sa paligid noon,” he said.
(They cannot find the others (if the budget is cut). Again, it's not carrot and stick [that] you punish when something goes wrong, and when the budget is not used up. We have to look at all the circumstances around it.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)