PNP vows due process in erring personnel probe

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday, May 17, 2026, that it is strengthening internal mechanisms to ensure that administrative investigations involving police personnel accused of misconduct strictly comply with constitutional rights and legal procedures.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the policy aims to reinforce discipline within the organization while protecting investigations from “premature public interpretation” and external pressure.

The top cop said safeguarding the rights of police personnel remains essential to achieving meaningful institutional reform, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to uphold integrity and professionalism in the police service.

“Transparency and due process are not mutually exclusive — they are the dual pillars of true administrative justice,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief stressed that while the public has the right to be informed about how authorities handle erring personnel, police officers are likewise entitled to fair and impartial proceedings based on evidence and testimony.

“Our police officers also retain their constitutional right to a fair, impartial trial based on objective evidence, CCTV footage, and testimonies — not headlines and public clamor,” he added.

Nartatez also said that accountability should not come at the expense of institutional procedures.

He said internal affairs units have been directed to expedite pending administrative cases against police personnel while ensuring that due process is observed.

The move, according to the PNP, is part of efforts to address growing public calls for reform and strengthen the organization’s internal cleansing program.

“To our citizens, I assure you that the PNP does not tolerate abuse, and we are aggressively pursuing our internal cleansing program with strict accountability,” Nartatez said.

Just recently, a Bulacan policeman has been under fire over a viral video of him physically abusing his girlfriend, punching her in various parts of her body, slapping, choking and pinning her on the ground.

Another cop has been in hot water over a traffic altercation with a motorcycle rider.

In a now viral video, the policeman was seen pushing a fellow motorcycle rider while plying along C5 Road in Pasig City.

The victim fell on the ground, sustaining minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene without rendering assistance.

The PNP assured there will be no whitewash in the investigation on the incidents.

Nartatez also sought to reassure rank-and-file personnel amid increasing public scrutiny fueled by social media and advances in technology.

“To the men and women of the PNP who quietly and honorably perform their duties every day, do not be disheartened by the noise online,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP leadership would continue to support officers performing their duties lawfully and professionally while ensuring that their rights are protected during investigations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)