PNP vows full support as government sends aid to ‘Uwan’ victims

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured on Monday, November 10, 2025, continuous police assistance to ensure peace and order in evacuation centers, as well as the safety of displaced residents when they start to go back to their communities that were affected by Typhoon Uwan.

The Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas were the first areas pounded with heavy rains and strong winds brought about by Uwan, with reports of widespread flooding and damaged homes, establishments, and infrastructure.

“Based on the initial assessment reports, this typhoon left a train of destruction, particularly in the Bicol Region. As some of our affected kababayan start to go back to their communities, the Philippine National Police, along with other government agencies, will be there to provide all the necessary assistance,” Nartatez said.

After battering Southern Luzon, Uwan moved toward Northern Luzon, also causing massive flooding and landslides.

Nartatez said one of the main priorities is road clearing operations to ensure the smooth movement of relief goods and equipment in areas severely affected by the weather disturbance.

The Office of Civil Defense earlier reported that the municipalities of Casiguran, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, and Dilasag in the province of Aurora were isolated following landslides at the height of Uwan’s onslaught.

As authorities expect that a number of people will stay in evacuation centers, Nartatez assured police presence.

He said as weather experts warned that Uwan will continue to bring heavy rains in the next few days, police forces will remain on alert to help ensure that those in danger zones remain safe.

Nartatez added that all PNP field units in Luzon and Visayas will remain on alert to ensure that evacuation and rescue operations are conducted safely and efficiently.

He also emphasized the need for police commanders to actively monitor their respective areas to help oversee disaster response and emergency operations.

“Policemen are among the symbols of the government, and police visibility is crucial in easing fears and panic among the people, whether in communities or evacuation centers. In this time of serious challenge, our kababayan feel safe whenever they see men in uniform, knowing that their safety and protection are assured,” said Nartatez.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General said 21,682 police personnel and 1,566 police vehicles were deployed in the areas along Uwan’s track.

He said this includes 16,628 Reactionary Standby Support Force. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)