PNP vows intensified crackdown vs resurgence of illegal e-sabong

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed on Thursday, February 12, 2026, to intensify its campaign against the resurgence of illegal online cockfighting, or e-sabong, amid reports of continuing underground operations despite a standing ban.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police commanders down to the city and municipal levels have been ordered to assist the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) in monitoring and gathering intelligence, particularly on the sources of live-stream feeds in their respective areas.

“We in the Philippine National Police remain focused on the campaign to stop all forms of illegal gambling,” Nartatez said, noting the challenges posed by the evolving nature of cybercrime.

“But we continue to take these difficulties as a challenge to further improve and come up with new measures to address the problem,” he added.

Although e-sabong has already been banned, the PNP said it continues to monitor so-called guerrilla operations online.

Several websites linked to illegal online cockfighting have been taken down as part of ongoing anti-gambling efforts.

Nartatez said the ACG and the PNP Intelligence Group are working closely to track and shut down illegal e-sabong operations in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to eliminate all forms of illegal gambling.

Police units have been instructed to trace livestreams, identify operators using sophisticated networks such as virtual private networks (VPNs) and offshore hosting, and build actionable intelligence to support coordinated cyber and ground operations.

“It may look like a simple livestream to the public, but behind those links is a sophisticated network of VPNs and offshore hosting,” Nartatez said.

“If ordinary citizens can see the livestream, there is no reason our trackers cannot trace it,” he added.

Beyond shutting down websites, the PNP said it is also focusing on identifying financiers and operators behind the illegal online gambling platforms.

Nartatez urged the public, particularly netizens, to report information that could aid the crackdown.

He also warned police personnel against any involvement in illegal e-sabong activities.

The move to end e-sabong began in 2022 when then-President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension and eventual ban of all online cockfighting operations, citing its social impact, including rising gambling addiction and related harms.

Executive Order 9, signed in December 2022, mandated the nationwide suspension of e-sabong, including remote betting and the live streaming of cockfights outside licensed physical venues. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)