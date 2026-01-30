PNP vows justice for slain policewoman, son

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., has ordered the mobilization of all available resources to resolve the brutal killing of a policewoman and her eight-year-old son.

In a statement, Nartatez said he has ordered the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Police Regional Office 3 to prioritize the case, emphasizing the urgency of identifying the persons behind the death of Police Senior Master Sergeant Diane Marie Mollenido, a resident of Taguig City, and her eight-year-old son.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Ang buong PNP ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ng biktima sa panahong ito ng matinding kalungkutan. We are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation to uncover all the facts surrounding her disappearance and death," the PNP chief said.

Mollenido was assigned to the NCRPO’s Regional Personnel and Records Management Division. She and her son went missing on January 16 after selling her private car to a buyer.

The policewoman was found dead on January 25 in a creek along Pulilan–Baliuag Bypass Road in Bulacan, with her body, wrapped in cloth, black garbage bags, and plastic, and is already in a state of decomposition. She had a gunshot wound in the head.

The boy’s body, as confirmed by his father, was found in a Calamansi farm in Barangay Maluid, Victoria, Tarlac.

His body was also wrapped with a black garbage bag and plastic tape.

A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) was created to handle the case. Investigators are gathering closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and consolidating reports from multiple agencies as the investigation continues.

“Our priority right now is the safe recovery of her son. Our personnel are actively conducting search and rescue in coordination with local government units and other agencies concerned. We urge anyone with information to come forward immediately,” Nartatez said.

Investigators are considering a car sales agent as a person of interest since it was in his house that the victims were last seen alive. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)