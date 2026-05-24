PNP vows protection for families of missing sabungeros

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) assured on Sunday, May 24, 2026, the protection of families of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts (sabungeros) following allegations that individuals linked to the camp of gambling tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang tried to pressure relatives into skipping court hearings.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities would investigate claims of intimidation, interference, or bribery connected to the ongoing case involving the disappearance of several cockfighting enthusiasts.

“Police assistance does not end [with] case build-up and filing of charges. It expands to ensuring that no mockery of the justice system will happen in the course of the legal process,” Nartatez said.

Relatives of the missing sabungeros earlier alleged that persons supposedly linked to Ang’s camp had attempted to discourage them from attending court proceedings.

The PNP noted reports showing that the number of family members attending hearings had declined in recent months, prompting investigators to verify allegations of outside intervention as part of the continuing probe.

Nartatez also confirmed that investigators are looking into reports of a possible meeting involving relatives of the missing sabungeros and dismissed police officers previously linked to the case.

The PNP said separate manhunt operations against Ang remain ongoing as he faces charges related to the disappearances.

The police chief urged families to immediately report any incidents of harassment or coercion.

“The PNP urges the relatives of missing sabungeros to immediately report if they experience any form of harassment from other parties. Prayoridad natin ang kaligtasan nila at ang pagkakamit nila ng hustisya,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)