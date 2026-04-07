PNP vows rights-based enforcement as stricter local ordinances take effect

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the public on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, that the intensified enforcement of local ordinances will be carried out with full respect for human rights, as authorities roll out stricter community regulations starting this month.

In a statement, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police personnel have been directed to strictly adhere to operational procedures grounded in the rule of law and the protection of civil liberties.

“We are here to serve and protect, not to impose without purpose. While we are intensifying our presence to ensure that local ordinances are strictly followed, I want to be clear that the rights of our citizens remain paramount,” the top cop said.

“We will enforce the law with firmness but always with the utmost respect for the dignity and civil liberties of the people we serve,” he added.

The PNP chief also instructed commanders to closely coordinate with local government units, particularly at the barangay level, to ensure proper and consistent implementation of ordinances.

The stricter measures stemmed from the Safer Cities Initiative introduced by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) that aims to enhance public safety in urban areas.

Among the key ordinances being enforced are:

* 10 p.m. curfew for minors

* Limits on videoke sessions until 10 p.m., except during permitted events such as fiestas

* Ban on shirtless individuals in public spaces

* Ban on drinking sessions on the streets

The initiative will initially be implemented in Metro Manila, with plans to expand to other urban centers nationwide.

Nartatez underscored that enforcement must remain within legal bounds, warning officers against abuse of authority.

“I remind our personnel to enforce these rules in accordance with the rule of law. Do not abuse your power. The police will closely coordinate with local government officials to make sure that the policies are being properly implemented,” he said.

The PNP also called on the public to cooperate with authorities and follow local ordinances.

“Nagpapaalala rin tayo sa publiko na sumunod sa mga ordinansang ipatutupad ng mga awtoridad. Pinapayuhan natin ang mga magulang na bantayan din ang mga aktibidad ng inyong mga anak na menor de edad,” Nartatez said.

(We are also reminding the public to comply with the ordinances being enforced by authorities. We advise parents to monitor the activities of their minor children as well.)

Authorities expressed hope that public cooperation, alongside disciplined enforcement, will help create safer and more secure communities nationwide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)