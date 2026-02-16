PNP vows security deployment for Chinese New Year celebration

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) assured on Monday, February 16, 2025, security deployment for the maintenance of peace and order across Metro Manila and key cities nationwide for the celebration of Chinese New Year on February 17.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is implementing a maximum presence posture, particularly in Binondo and other high-traffic areas, to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration.

“The Philippine National Police has prepared the necessary security measures for this activity not only in Metro Manila but also in other parts of the country. We have mobilized units for crowd management and anti-criminality patrols to ensure that our Filipino-Chinese community and the general public can celebrate safely,” said Nartatez.

He said police assistance desks will be placed in strategic areas near major temples, commercial centers, and activity sites to provide immediate response to emergencies and address public concerns on the ground.

He added that the Manila Police District is closely coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for traffic management and road closures, including routes near the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge and Jones Bridge.

“We ask for the public's patience. Ang mga rerouting schemes ay ginawa para hindi maging 'chokepoint' ang mga selebrasyon. Pinapayuhan namin ang mga motorista na gumamit ng alternative routes,” the top cop said.

(We ask for the public's patience. The rerouting schemes were implemented to prevent the celebrations from becoming chokepoints. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.)

Aside from Metro Manila, Nartatez directed regional police offices to increase visibility in other Chinatown districts in other urban areas.

Police intelligence units have also been tasked to monitor potential threats and organized crime groups that may exploit large gatherings.

Nartatez urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in the implementation of security measures. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)