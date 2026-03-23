PNP vows stronger protection for journalists after Negros radio host slain

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered a full investigation into the killing of a radio broadcaster in Negros Occidental, as it pledged intensified measures to protect media workers nationwide.

In a statement Monday, March 23, 2026, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. condemned the fatal shooting of radio announcer Julito “Jaz” Diamante Calo, 49, and assured the public that authorities are working to identify and arrest those responsible.

Calo, host of the program “Waswasanay sa Quinto Distrito” on 88.3 DNN News FM, was shot dead on March 20 in Sitio Lapak Kawayanan, Barangay Robles, La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Police said the victim was standing outside his home when a white SUV approached and one of its occupants shot him in the head, killing him instantly.

Nartatez said tracker teams have been deployed to pursue the suspects, while investigators continue to validate leads to build a strong case.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said investigators are looking into whether the killing is connected to the victim’s work in the media or as a local government employee.

He said the PNP is working closely with the Presidential Task Force on Media Security to assess potential threats to other journalists, particularly in Negros Occidental.

He emphasized that all reports of threats against media workers are being treated with urgency through the police’s Media Security Vanguards. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)