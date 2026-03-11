PNP vows support for cops' welfare during summer vacation duties

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will review police visibility deployment protocol to ensure the welfare of personnel on the ground during the dry season when temperatures are expected to rise.

"While we commit to the protection and safety of all our kababayan for all activities during the summer, we also have to look after the welfare of all our personnel who will be tasked to secure them," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement Wednesday.

The directive to review the deployment protocol was issued to all police commanders.

"We have to strike that balance to ensure smooth implementation of security measures for the welfare of everybody," Nartatez said.

The PNP has launched "Oplan Ligtas SumVac 2026," a security plan that will run from March 29 to May 31, to ensure the safety of travelers during Holy Week, summer, and other major holidays including Philippine Veterans Week, Araw ng Kagitingan, Labor Day and Flores de Mayo.

"Our security plan focuses on heightened police visibility, strategic deployment in transport hubs, tourist destinations, and pilgrimage sites, as well as close coordination with LGUs (local government units) and other agencies," Nartatez said. (PNA)