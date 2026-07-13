PNP vows support for WPS lawful activities

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has reaffirmed its commitment to support lawful government-led activities that promote national unity, patriotism, and public awareness of the country’s sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The commitment follows the PNP’s participation in the 2026 National Peace Walk held on July 12 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, marking the 10th anniversary of the landmark 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award that affirmed the Philippines’ maritime entitlements under international law.

Organized by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) under the theme “Walking in Unity, Celebrating a Decade of Victory,” the event gathered representatives from government agencies, uniformed services, and various sectors in a show of support for the country’s sovereignty and national interest in the WPS.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said that while maintaining peace and order remains the police force’s primary mandate, the organization also supports lawful and peaceful initiatives that foster national unity.

“While our primary duty remains maintaining peace and order, we also stand with the Filipino people in upholding our national interest through lawful and peaceful means,” Nartatez said.

During the event, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. acknowledged the PNP’s participation, commending police officers for joining the activity while continuing to fulfill their public safety responsibilities.

Teodoro also thanked the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the PNP, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for their support, noting that the gathering was among the few occasions when the police force actively joined advocacy efforts for the West Philippine Sea.

In response, Nartatez expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying it highlights the PNP’s commitment to whole-of-government initiatives that promote patriotism and respect for the country’s sovereign rights.

“We are grateful for Secretary Teodoro’s recognition. It reflects the PNP’s commitment to support whole-of-government efforts that promote national unity, patriotism, and respect for our country’s sovereign rights,” he said.

The PNP chief added that the organization’s participation sends a message of solidarity with the Filipino people while remaining faithful to its core responsibilities.

“Our participation sends a clear message that the PNP stands with every Filipino in supporting our country’s sovereignty and national interest. We remain committed to protecting the people, preserving peace and order, and supporting lawful initiatives that strengthen unity and love of country,” Nartatez said.

The PNP reiterated that it will continue supporting lawful government-led activities that raise public awareness of the West Philippine Sea issue while carrying out its mandate to maintain peace, public safety, and order nationwide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)