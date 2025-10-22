PNP vows swift justice over Bicolano radioman’s killing

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has condemned the killing of Bicolano broadcaster Noel Bellen Samar.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the Police Regional Office in Bicol Region (PRO 5) to intensify its investigation and ensure swift justice in Samar’s killing.

“The Philippine National Police extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Samar. Nakikiramay po kami sa kanilang pagdadalamhati, at makakaasa silang hindi kami titigil hanggang makamit ang hustisya,” Nartatez said.

(We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. They can be assured that we will not stop until justice is served.)

The Bicol regional police has already formed the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Samar to expedite the probe.

Samar died around 2:20 p.m. on October 21 after his scheduled surgery at the Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center. He sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Nartatez said the PRO 5 is treating the case as a top priority.

“Our investigators from the Albay Provincial Police Office are already pursuing several leads. I have instructed Police Brigadier General Nestor Babagay Jr., our regional director in PRO 5, to solve the case as soon as possible. We are expediting the process but we also want to ensure that the evidence gathered will stand in court. Hindi po natin minamadali pero hindi rin natin tinatantanan,” he said.

(We are not rushing the case, but we are also not letting up.)

Investigators have begun gathering statements from witnesses, reviewing security camera footage, and conducting forensic and ballistic examinations.

Following Samar’s killing, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and security of journalists and assured the continued availability and responsiveness of the task force to address the concerns and protection needs of media workers, especially those related to their safety in the performance of their duties. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)