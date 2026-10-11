PNP vows to disrupt ‘new methods’ of transporting illegal drugs

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered intensified intelligence gathering and operations to detect and disrupt new methods used by drug syndicates to transport illegal narcotics into the country.

“We are intensifying our intelligence monitoring and information sharing with regional counterparts to deny opportunities for illegal drug syndicates either to operate in the Philippines or to make our country a transshipment point for illegal drugs,” Nartatez said in a statement on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

“These syndicates often shift to new strategies to continue their illicit activities, and those are the things we are currently monitoring,” he added.

Nartatez issued the directive as the PNP looks into the reported seizure of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu by Laotian authorities from a private jet. The probe includes determining the aircraft’s ownership and examining its flight details amid reports that the shipment was bound for the Philippines.

Police are also looking into a separate report involving a shipment of suspected shabu seized in Thailand that was also reportedly bound for the Philippines.

Nartatez stressed that the PNP would not allow drug syndicates to undermine the government’s gains in its campaign against illegal drugs.

He maintained that the PNP’s coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies is reliable and strong, adding that the focus has always been on disrupting illegal activities and pursuing those involved.

The top cop said the national government continues to make gains in anti-illegal drug operations, as reflected in the volume of illegal drugs seized and the number of individuals arrested over the past four years. He added that the PNP would not allow any activity to disrupt this momentum.

Nartatez also urged the public to help authorities identify the operations of drug syndicates by providing timely and credible information to the police. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)