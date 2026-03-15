PNP vows to further beef up efforts vs street-level crimes

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed on Sunday, March 15, 2026, to beef up efforts to crack down on street-level crimes.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. cited the arrest of two suspects in the robbery-slay of three cellphone technicians in Cagayan, which highlights stronger intelligence-driven operations at the grassroots level and the police force’s commitment to quickly apprehend perpetrators of violent crimes.

“This arrest shows our enhanced intelligence-driven operations at the grassroots level. Our commitment is not only to prevent crime but to ensure fast police response against law offenders,” Nartatez said.

Police arrested two male suspects, aged 31 and 48, on March 13 in Barangay San Juan in Buguey, Cagayan in connection with the killing of three cellphone technicians in the town of Lal-lo.

Authorities said they recovered several firearms, ammunition, tactical gear, and mobile phones during the operation. Seized items included a 9mm pistol, an M16 rifle with a defaced serial number, improvised shotguns, and a rifle grenade.

The victims were found dead on March 12 along a provincial road in Barangay Sta. Teresa in Lal-lo. Investigators said the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial findings indicated robbery as the possible motive after around P1.1 million in cash and a cellphone belonging to one of the victims were reported missing.

Police said the victims had traveled from Tuguegarao City for a supposed gold sale meeting near Grupo Medico De Dios Hospital in Barangay Bulala, Calamaniugan, Cagayan.

Nartatez also cited the role of the community in helping investigators identify and pursue the suspects.

“The coordination between the community and the local police was vital here. Ito ang patunay na kapag may tiwala ang publiko sa pulisya, mas mabilis ang pagresolba ng kaso,” he said.

Nartatez also extended condolences to the victims’ families.

“To the families of the victims, we offer our deepest condolences. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan. Justice is being served, and we will ensure the prosecution is airtight,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)