PNP vows to hunt down Bantag

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has vowed to continue its manhunt for former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag after a police operation in Ifugao failed to locate him.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed that police conducted an operation at a poultry farm in Barangay Pugol, Lamut, Ifugao on November 1, following information that Bantag was hiding there and posing as a poultry worker.

Although authorities failed to find Bantag at the site, Nartatez said the operation would not deter the PNP from pursuing the fugitive.

“We will not allow the passage of time or repeated attempts to evade arrest to weaken our resolve. The PNP will remain relentless in pursuing those who are wanted by the law,” he said.

“Every lead will be pursued, every lawful opportunity will be acted upon, and we will not stop until they are brought before the courts to answer for the charges against them,” Nartatez added.

He said the failed operation was not a setback but demonstrated the PNP’s continuing efforts to locate and arrest Bantag and other high-profile fugitives.

Bantag has a standing arrest warrant over his alleged involvement in the 2022 killing of broadcaster Percival “Percy” Mabasa.

Nartatez urged the public to cooperate with authorities by providing information that could help locate Bantag and other wanted individuals.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier offered a P20-million reward for information leading to Bantag’s arrest. /TPM