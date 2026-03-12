PNP vows to safeguard personnel welfare during summer security operations

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed police commanders nationwide to review deployment protocols to ensure the welfare of personnel assigned to summer security duties, particularly those exposed to extreme heat while securing tourist areas and other public spaces.

In a statement, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said commanders should consider factors such as the heat index and the health condition of officers tasked to maintain security in areas directly exposed to high temperatures.

Nartatez said strict monitoring of regular physical fitness and medical tests would help ensure that officers deployed on the ground remain capable of handling the demands of beat patrol and police visibility operations during the summer months.

“While we commit to the protection and safety of all our kababayan for all activities during the summer, we also have to look after the welfare of all our personnel who will be tasked to secure them,” he said.

“We have to strike that balance to ensure smooth implementation of security measures for the welfare of everybody,” he added.

The PNP chief noted that changing weather conditions linked to climate change have prompted adjustments in ground deployment duties.

Nartatez issued the statement as the PNP rolled out “Oplan Ligtas SumVac 2026,” a nationwide security plan aimed at ensuring the safety of travelers, pilgrims, and vacationers during the summer season.

According to the PNP, the security plan will run from March 29 to May 31 and will cover major events and holidays, including Holy Week, Philippine Veterans Week, Araw ng Kagitingan, Labor Day, and the traditional Flores de Mayo.

“Our security plan focuses on heightened police visibility, strategic deployment in transport hubs, tourist destinations, and pilgrimage sites, as well as close coordination with LGUs and other agencies,” Nartatez said.

Under the plan, additional police personnel will be deployed to churches, pilgrimage sites, beaches, and major tourist destinations as millions of Filipinos travel during the summer season.

Authorities will also tighten security in bus terminals, airports, seaports, and along major highways to ensure safe travel for the public. Help desks for travelers and pilgrims will also be set up in key locations.

Police units were likewise ordered to intensify patrols and checkpoints and conduct strategic law enforcement operations to deter theft, robbery, and other opportunistic crimes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)