PNP vows to strengthen conflict prevention in former rebel areas

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has renewed its commitment to further beef up conflict-prevention measures in vulnerable localities following revitalized efforts to support government peace mechanisms and reconciliation programs.

As the PNP strengthened its coordination with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru), PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the importance of sustaining the gains of the government's peace process.

Nartatez said this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to sustain government peace gains, strengthen security at the community level, and prevent the resurgence of armed conflict in areas undergoing reconciliation and development.

"Peace must be protected and sustained, not simply declared. Our strengthened coordination with Opapru allows us to address security concerns early, prevent isolated incidents from escalating, and ensure that the gains of the peace process translate into lasting safety for our communities," he said.

The PNP's role in the peace process includes maintaining public order, monitoring security developments, and protecting residents in areas where peace agreements are being implemented. Its coordination with Opapru is intended to complement these responsibilities and ensure that local police units remain engaged in preventing conflict.

In a meeting with Opapru officials led by Deputy Presidential Adviser Undersecretary Jonathan Ferdinand Miano on November 5, both sides discussed the PNP's accomplishments and ways to strengthen its support for government peace and reconciliation initiatives.

Among the key concerns was the monitoring of hostilities involving Peace-Inclined Armed Groups (PIAGs).

The discussions also covered the implementation of existing peace agreements and the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (Ahjag), which provides a mechanism for coordinating security-related concerns that could affect the peace process.

Another priority was the surrender and proper accounting of firearms under existing peace mechanisms, stressing that proper documentation and monitoring of these weapons are important in preventing their unauthorized use and reducing the risk of renewed violence.

Nartatez directed concerned police commanders to strengthen police visibility and patrol operations in former conflict areas, particularly in communities vulnerable to renewed armed hostilities.

He also called for closer coordination with local government units, community leaders, and other stakeholders to improve early warning and conflict prevention mechanisms.

"Our communities can count on the PNP to remain present, vigilant, and responsive. We will strengthen police visibility, intensify coordination with local leaders, and act promptly on threats to ensure that no community is left vulnerable to violence," the top cop said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)