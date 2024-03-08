PNP vows to strengthen efforts vs illegal sale of vape products to minors

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered the crafting of guidelines aimed to strengthen its operations against the illegal sale of e-cigarettes, commonly known as vape, especially to minors.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Acorda met with Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, who sought the PNP’s assistance to ensure that individuals 17 years old and below will have no access to vape products.

Herbosa noted the urgent threat posed by the widespread use of these products to the physical health and overall well-being of the nation’s youth.

In response, Acorda presented a comprehensive strategy to address the growing issue, particularly to apprehend vape sellers who are violating provision under Republic Act 11900, or the “The Vaporized Nicotine and Non-nicotine Products Regulation Act.”

“Our law enforcement agencies will work hand in hand with the Department of Health to ensure the strict enforcement of existing laws, holding vendors and retailers accountable for compliance with age restrictions and imposing penalties for any violations,” said Acorda.

“The PNP, in partnership with the DOH and DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), remains dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of the youth and the general public. These proactive measures are designed to address the current surge in youth vaping and shield future generations from the detrimental effects of these harmful products,” he added.

The top cop said the Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR) was tasked to conduct an awareness campaign to educate the public, particularly the youth, about the harmful effects of vaping.

Acorda also called on media organizations to utilize their platforms to raise awareness about the negative consequences of vaping for both users and sellers, highlighting the health risks posed to children.

Under the law, the legal age for purchasing vape products is stipulated at 18 years old and above, with a strict ban on vape sales within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions, playgrounds, and other areas frequented by minors.

It also urges establishments to designate specific vaping areas for their patrons, promoting responsible and regulated usage.

Similar to traditional cigarettes, vaping also carries second-hand and third-hand effects due to the presence of harmful substances in vape products, emphasizing the severe health risks, particularly for minors, the DOH said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)