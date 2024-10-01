PNP vows to sue Roque’s coddlers

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has warned the “coddlers” of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque amid the hunt against him in relation to the arrest order issued by the House of Representatives.

In a press conference on Monday, September 30, 2024, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the PNP will not hesitate to file charges against those who will aid Roque’s hiding.

In one of the online episodes of Roque’s “The Spox Hour,” Roque said he has been delaying the broadcast of his online program to avoid being tracked by the PNP.

He also thanked several “friends” who are helping him for the uploading of his videos.

“For someone who is an officer of the court, what we can say to him is prudence dictates that he should not make any insinuations na kaya niya pagtaguan ang mga law enforcement agencies. He can run, yes but he cannot hide forever,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said reports that there were sightings of Roque in Central Luzon and Calabarzon turned out negative.

“Ang babala natin doon sa mga nagkakanlong sa mga wanted persons, ‘yung mga pinaghahanap ng batas not only kay Atty. Harry Roque at iba pa pong high-profile individuals, meron kayong mabigat na kakaharaping kaso sa pagkakanlong na alam niyo pong pinaghahanap siya ng batas. Nagbigay kayo ng tulong, assistance para pagtaguan itong mga legal na proseso na kanilang hinaharap ay once we have enough evidence, we will pursue cases against them,” she added.

Roque went into hiding after the House of Representatives quad committee cited him in contempt for refusing to submit documents to the panel’s inquiry into the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the Duterte administration, including his tax records and statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

He was implicated in the Pogo controversy for accompanying and helping Cassandra Li Ong, an official of the raided illegal Pogo hub in Porac, Pampanga, pay off its six-month arrears totaling USD500,000 to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Roque denied any links to the illegal Pogo but admitted serving a lawyer for Whirlwind Corporation, the company that is leasing its Porac, Pampanga compound to Lucky South 99.

Among the documents that Roque refused to submit are copies of his SALN, documents related to his family firm Biancham, a subsidiary in Benguet called PH2, and a deed of sale of a 1.8-hectare Parañaque City property, which he earlier said can explain the money on his bank account.

Roque filed a petition before the Supreme Court to quash the order of the House committee. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)