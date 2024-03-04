PNP vows to uphold gender equality amid Women’s Month celebration

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) recognized on Monday, March 4, 2024, the invaluable contribution of women to the society, as PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. committed to uphold gender equality amid the celebration of Women’s Month.

Acorda led the weekly flag raising ceremony in Camp Crame in Quezon City that centered on the celebration of the National Women’s Month.

“This year’s celebration marks the continuation of our steadfast commitment to ‘WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society,’ a theme that has guided us since 2023 and will continue to do so until 2028,” he said.

“The focus of this year’s National Women’s Month Celebration is of particular significance as we embark on the journey towards fostering a more equal and inclusive culture. The sub-theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas; Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!’ encapsulates this vision,” he added.

During the ceremony, Acorda awarded 10 female cops who displayed exemplary dedication to their job and responsibilities as law enforcers:

* Major Rowena Jacosalem -- Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR)

* Major Rhoan Joy Cabusi -- Special Action Force (SAF)

* Captain Resel Guevarra -- National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)

* Lieutenant Genevie Keith Victorio -- Headquarters Support

* Corporal Shela Rosarito -- NCRPO

* Corporal Eden Hernandez -- Engineering Service

* Patrolwoman Geraldine Bumakkit -- SAF

* Patrolwoman Jelly Banawa -- SAF

* Non-Uniformed Policewoman (NUP) Janette Ordinario -- Police Regional Office 2

* NUP Perlita Herminado -- DPCR

The PNP also launched “Project Aleng Pulis Everywhere” of the PNP Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) that aims to deploy more policewomen in line with the agency’s commitment to community engagement and proactive policing, foster a harmonious relationship with the community, and ensure continuous nationwide presence.

In a separate press conference, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said the PNP recognizes the role of policewomen in its effective response on crimes concerning women and children.

“Dahil alam po natin na kapagka ang mga kaso pong involve ay very sensitive case particularly ‘yung mga pang aabuso po ay mahihirapan tayo na makuha ‘yung mga talagang pangyayari kung ang mag-iibestiga ay mga kalalakihan, so sinisiguro po natin na ang women’s desk ay manned by trained female police,” she said.

(Because we know that when the cases involved are very sensitive cases, particularly those of abuse, it will be difficult for us to get the real events if the investigators are men, so we make sure that the women's desk is manned by trained female police.)

“Tayo po ay naniniwala na kung ano man ang kayang gawin ng mga kalalakihan ay kayang-kaya ding gawin ng ating mga kababaihan,” she added.

(We believe that women can also do whatever men can do.)

At present, 30 percent of the 232,000 strong-PNP are composed of women performing on various capacities.

The first all-women police station was established in Siquijor, while Basilan has a weapon and tactics team composed of all female personnel.

Meanwhile, for this year’s celebration of the Women’s Month, PNP WCPC director Brigadier General Portia Manalad said they will continue to step up their information drive and other measures that would prevent violence against women in their homes.

The activities, she said, also focus on fighting acts of lasciviousness.

“We will also intensify the service of arrest warrants and our advocacy campaign to raise the awareness even in the farthest communities in the country,” said Manalad in a radio interview.

In 2023 alone, Manalad said they recorded 2,644 cases of violence against women but not all of the suspects were charged in court after some couples agreed to set aside their differences and reunite.

“We did not file as many cases (based on the complaints) because usually, after the partners had the time to talk, the complainant would no longer go back to us,” she said.

The PNP, through the WCPC, has been very active in its information drive to encourage women to file complaints in cases of abuse of their partners.

Manalad noted that every police station in the country have their respective Women and Children Protection Desk where women can report any form of violence against them.

She said they have hotlines -- 09667255961 for Globe and 09197777377 for Smart -- and even social media accounts where women could access to seek help from the police. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)