PNP reopens probe into high-profile cold cases linked to EJKs

“May mga series of meeting na nag-start to come up with an investigative efforts, to really come up with a credible and transparent investigation…all those cases mentioned and specified in the hearings both in the Senate and the congress,” she said.

“Lahat po ito ay iniimbestigahan po ng PNP like I said may instruction na to extract sa data base ng PNP those unsolved cases particularly itong mga namention during the hearing,” she added.

Fajardo said crime cases are being considered “cold” if there is no development in its investigation within six months after it happened.

During the continuation of the House quad committee investigation on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration, retired Colonel Royina Garma, who served as Cebu City Police Office chief from January 2017 to June 2019, expressed belief that the ambush of Loot and the killings of two PDEA agents were both related to the drug war since they were all included in Duterte’s drugs watchlist.

Loot survived the ambush at the New Maya Port in May 2018 but four of his companions were wounded.