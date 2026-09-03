PNP warns against fake, unregulated products sold online

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday, September 3, 2026, urged the public to be wary of fake and unregulated products being sold online, including beauty products, cigarettes, electronic gadgets and appliances, which may compromise consumers’ safety.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed the strengthening of intelligence and enforcement efforts against online sellers and networks involved in the distribution of fake and unregulated products that may endanger consumers.

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating closely with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other partner agencies to identify those behind the illegal trade and build cases for prosecution.

Earlier, consumer advocacy group Malayang Konsyumer called for an immediate and sustained government crackdown on counterfeit products being sold through e-commerce platforms, particularly fake medicines, vitamins, health supplements and beauty products that may contain toxic chemicals.

The group also warned that counterfeit clothing, footwear, toys and perfumes could expose consumers to hidden health risks.

It raised concerns as well over substandard electronic products that may cause fires or electrocution, as well as fake household adhesives, sealants and building materials that may pose structural and health hazards.

“We will not allow online platforms to become a safe haven for counterfeiters. The PNP will strengthen intelligence gathering and enforcement operations against individuals and networks engaged in the sale and distribution of fake and unregulated products,” Nartatez said.

“Counterfeit goods are not only an intellectual property concern. They are also health and safety matters in most cases that need immediate and aggressive law enforcement response,” he added.

From January to June 2026, police conducted 8,986 anti-smuggling operations, resulting in the arrest of 2,560 individuals and the seizure of about P8.6 billion worth of smuggled cigarettes and equipment, as well as P628 million worth of counterfeit products and other illegal goods and articles. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)