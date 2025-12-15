PNP warns against use of prohibited firecrackers

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has warned the public against the selling, purchase, and use of illegal firecrackers that pose a danger to the public amid the holiday season.

In a press conference Monday, December 15, 2025, PNP Firearms and Explosives Office Management Division chief Colonel Rex Buyucan said the following firecrackers are considered prohibited:

Watusi

Lolo Thunder

Poppop

Atomic Triangle

Pla-pla

Mother Rockets

Piccolo

Goodbye Philippines

Five Star

Goodbye Delima

Giant Bawang

Goodbye Napoles

Giant Whistle Bomb

Coke-in-Can

Boga

Kwiton

Hello Columbia

Tuna

GPH Nuclear

Special

Goodbye Chismosa

Atomic Bomb

Bin Laden

Large-size Judas Belt

Pillbox

Super Lolo

Kabasi

Goodbye Bading

Super Yolanda

Dart Bomb

Buyucan said these firecrackers and fireworks are overweight in terms of explosive content, oversized, and contain dangerous mixtures.

He said fireworks should not burn for less than three seconds nor more than six seconds.

Buyucan said they are strengthening the conduct of inspections as part of their campaign against illegal firecrackers.

“Actually, we have coordinated with the Bureau of Customs regarding the importation of pyrotechnic devices, wherein sila ang nakiki-coordinate natin (they are coordinatng with us). And then regarding online selling, masigasig ang ating ACG sa cyber patrolling, at actually meron na silang (they have) apprehensions starting this month,” he said.

He said individuals who will be caught using these may face a minimum fine of P20,000 and/or imprisonment from six months to one year.

“Para makamit natin ang happy new year, i-advise namin ang ating mga kababayan na sumunod sa ating mga alituntunin at huwag gumamit ng mga illegal firecrackers para sa ating safety,” Buyucan added.

(To achieve a happy New Year, we advise our fellow Filipinos to follow our guidelines and refrain from using illegal firecrackers for everyone’s safety.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)