PNP warns anew vs unauthorized use of police uniform, insignia

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is studying the possible filing of charges against a vlogger who posted a photo of himself wearing its ceremonial blue police uniform, which is a violation of the law on the illegal use of uniforms or insignia.

In a press briefing in Camp Crame Thursday, February 12, 2026, PNP Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the vlogger could be charged with violation of Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the unauthorized wearing of a PNP uniform or insignia with imprisonment of up to six months.

He said police are now tracing where the vlogger obtained the police uniform.

Under Executive Order 297, establishments involved in the manufacture or sale of police uniforms may face closure, confiscation of products, license cancellation, and fines.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. reiterated that such actions are clear violations of the law that could mislead the public, emphasizing that impersonating law enforcement personnel, even for entertainment purposes, carries serious legal consequences.

"We are taking this matter seriously. We are now conducting an investigation to determine accountability and to send a message that there are consequences for the unauthorized use of police uniforms," Nartatez said.

Nartatez also raised concerns about the role of modern technology in spreading misinformation.

“We are aware that in today’s digital age, AI technology can be misused to create misleading images or videos, including ones that could impersonate police officers. We urge everyone to verify content before sharing because disinformation undermines public trust and safety,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also reminded the public of the sanctity of the PNP insignia, emphasizing that the uniform represents the authority of the state and the sacrifice of every officer.

“The police uniform is a symbol of public service and authority. This must never be used for social media content or publicity stunts. Respect for the uniform is respect for the law,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)